More than $1 million worth of trees will be planted in and around Fort McMurray this spring to help restore urban forests damaged by the last year's massive wildfire.

Tens of thousands of trees are scheduled to be planted as part of Tree Canada's Operation ReLeaf.

The program is largely focusing on replacing trees in residential areas.

CN donated $1 million for the project, though Tree Canada has received donations from other companies and individuals.

"We are deeply grateful to Tree Canada and all of its partners for this generous donation," Melissa Blake, mayor of the Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo, said in a news release.

"This support will undoubtedly lift the spirits of the entire community and help us restore so much of the natural beauty that was impacted by the wildfire."

The Fort McMurray wildfire in last May forced more than 80,000 people from their homes. More than 2,400 homes and buildings were damaged or destroyed.

The neighbourhoods of Abasand, Waterways and Beacon Hill were hit hardest. In some places, whole streets of houses burned to the ground.

Operation ReLeaf is specifically focused on replacing the tree canopy in Beacon Hill.

Surrounding First Nations affected by the fire may also receive some planted trees.

The project is expected to continue into 2018, and perhaps 2019 as well.