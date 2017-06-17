A Newfoundland man was charged with assaulting a police officer after being Tasered at a camp just north of Fort McMurray on Thursday.

Wood Buffalo RCMP were called to Athabasca Lodge after reports of an intoxicated man who refused to leave the camp. When they arrived, they tried to handcuff the man, who was uncooperative.

The 37-year-old man then threatened the police officer. The police officer then used the Conducted Energy Weapon, or Taser, causing non-life-threatening injuries.

The man was then taken into custody, was treated at the hospital and has since been released under court conditions.

The man was charged with:

Assault of a police officer

Obstruction of a police officer

Uttering threats

Mischief under $5,000

He's scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.