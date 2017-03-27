The RCMP are investigating a suspicious late-night fire at the Fort McMurray courthouse Wednesday that caused significant damage to three prisoner-escort vehicles and rattled nearby residents.

"I heard a big loud bang," Alida Hendricks, a Clearwater Court resident, told CBC News. "And then I looked out my window and I could see flames."

On Monday, almost a week after the incident, the RCMP and Wood Buffalo Regional Emergency Services said they responded to the fire in the courthouse parking lot.

The courthouse was not damaged and no one was injured.

Municipal spokesperson Aimée Harper said in an email that Wood Buffalo emergency services safely extinguished the fire at 9:49 p.m. Wednesday.

Two vehicles were engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived on the scene, according to Brad Grainger, a deputy chief with emergency services.

A rear view of the Fort McMurray courthouse where police are investigating a fire involving three sheriffs vehicles. (David Thurton/ CBC)

Alberta Sheriffs Branch spokesperson Jason van Rassel said a sheriff's car sustained minor damage while two prisoner-escort vans were severely damaged.

"(The car) is scheduled to be repaired this week. Damage to the two vans was more significant and is still being assessed," van Rassel said.

Prisoner transportation continues as normal, van Rassel said.

'Nothing was said'

Hendricks said she was watching TV Wednesday evening when she heard what sounded like an explosion.

"It was not hard to hear something like that. It was so loud," Hendricks said. "That was scary. I didn't know exactly what was going on."

Hendricks called 911 but almost a week later she is questioning why police haven't informed the public about the incident.

"I didn't know exactly what it was all about," Hendricks said. "Nothing was said."

RCMP spokesperson Const. Kandice Perry said the RCMP tries to inform the public about crime in the community in a timely manner without compromising ongoing investigations.

Perry said the RCMP is asking for the public's help and are appealing to anyone with information, pictures or video of the incident to contact them.

Follow David Thurton, CBC's Fort McMurray correspondent, on Facebook, Twitter and via email.