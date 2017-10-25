​​A collision involving a school bus and a commercial delivery truck left several students with minor injuries in Fort McMurray Wednesday morning, RCMP said.

The collision between a school bus and a delivery truck happened at around 7:45 a.m. at the intersection of Highway 69 and Snowbird Way.

The drivers of both vehicles were taken to hospital, and some students sustained minor injuries, police said in a news release. No one was seriously injured and parents of all students involved have been notified.

An investigation is underway and it is not yet known if charges will be laid.

A snowfall warning was issued for the Fort McMurray area Wednesday, and residents woke up to several inches already on the ground.

Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to contact Wood Buffalo RCMP.