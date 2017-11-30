Police in Fort McMurray are investigating a Facebook page masquerading as an official RCMP account that invited drug users to let police "test your cocaine before you snort it."

The account, called Fort McMurray RCMP, was no longer available by about 11 a.m. Thursday. But while it was up, it gained almost 550 followers.

Its latest post urged drug users and "normal youths' in Fort McMurray to be careful about illicit drugs.

"It appears there are some drug dealers selling bad cocaine," the post said. "Comment [with] your address if you would like us to come test your cocaine before you snort it. Or message us your drug dealer['s] name and phone [number.] We will ask him for you."

A fake RCMP post asking people to submit their cocaine for testing. (Facebook)

That post was shared more than 1,800 times.

The RCMP in Fort McMurray don't actually have a Facebook page.

"The Wood Buffalo RCMP would like to reassure citizens that these are false messages, and are not associated to the RCMP," police said in a news release Thursday.

RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Teri-Ann Deobald said police take impersonation seriously.

"The dangers of social media are out there," Deobald said. "People know that they can enter any name and see whether or not it is approved to be an account. So yes, people should be concerned, and we want them to concerned."

Deobald said the Wood Buffalo RCMP has no Facebook page or a Twitter profile. If people need to reach out to the RCMP online they should contact the police force on its website.

Deobald said the RCMP contacted Facebook and is investigating who is behind the page.

Facebook taking action

A spokesperson for Facebook could not say why the page was suddenly unavailable Thursday.

Facebook doesn't always use pro-active methods to deter fake accounts. Generally, it relies on users to report fake information. It does use artificial intelligence to make it harder to prevent fake accounts.

Follow David Thurton, CBC's Fort McMurray correspondent, on Facebook, Twitter and email him at david.thurton@cbc.ca