The death of a 32-year-old man who was in custody at the Fort McMurray/Wood Buffalo RCMP detachment Saturday is under investigation.

The man was in custody for drug-related offences when he asked to make a phone call, according to the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team.

He was taken to a secure phone room at 2:43 a.m., ASIRT said in a news release Monday.

At 2:47 a.m., an officer heard a noise from the phone room, went in and found the man on the floor in medical distress, ASIRT said.

The man was taken to hospital in an ambulance, but was declared dead two hours later.

The man showed no visible signs of trauma or injury, ASIRT said.

ASIRT investigates incidents involving police that result in serious injury or death to any person, as well as serious or sensitive allegations of police misconduct.