Fort McMurray residents have rallied to save a local garden centre that could be forced to close after the municipality issued a stop-work order.

Dunvegan Gardens, a farm and garden centre, operates on land zoned for small holdings or small-scale agriculture. The Wood Buffalo municipality issued a stop-work order in September 2016, under the Municipal Government Act.

The municipality submitted photos from site inspections it said shows Dunvegan broke permitted land use bylaws.

Among the infractions cited were allegations that Dunvegan:

Operated a landscaping business on the property;

Stored and stockpiled commercial landscape materials;

Built a retaining wall;

Raised farm animals;

Operated a bike course, and;

Opened a retail store that sold more than locally grown vegetables and fruits.

Dunvegan owner Brad Friesen gathered with about 30 supporters outside Wood Buffalo municipal hall on Thursday evening. The demonstration happened before a public hearing, where Friesen appealed the stop work order he said will close down his farm and garden centre.

"It could end up where we end up leaving town," Friesen said. "We are ruining jobs for people."

Dunvegan Gardens employs up to 20 people in the winter and 100 people in the summer, Friesen said, and offers community events throughout the year.

The hearing before the subdivision and development appeal board, which has quasi-judicial powers, dragged into the wee hours of Friday as legal submissions and public comment were heard. Almost every seat in Fort McMurray's council chamber was full.

Fort McMurray residents filled the council chamber as Thursday's hearing dragged into the wee hours of Friday. (David Thurton/ CBC)

'A huge nuisance'

Andrew Thorne, who lives near Dunvegan Gardens, told the hearing he wants the stop work order upheld.

Andrew Thorne, who lives near Dunvegan Gardens, told the hearing he wants the stop-work order upheld. (David Thurton/ CBC)

"Basically what we've got is a company that decided to buy farm land and operate a garden centre," said Thorne, a local attorney.

Thorne submitted hundreds of pages of documents and photos taken over the years.

"We consider this to be a huge nuisance," Thorne said. "We get anywhere from 100 to 200 landscaping vehicles driving by our home every day.

"We also get a lot of customer traffic. As you know, there's quite a few people that shop there."

The stop-work order was supposed to take effect Dec. 31, 2016, but Dunvegan's appeal allowed the garden centre to continue operating.

Not enough evidence

Dunvegan argues its garden centre and farm animals fall within the small holdings land-use designation. Dunvegan said none of its equipment or buildings are being used to support small commercial landscaping or storage on the property.

Brad Friesen, owner of Dunvegan Gardens, gathered with about 30 supporters outside Wood Buffalo municipal hall on Thursday evening; he says the stop-work order would ruin his business. (David Thurton/ CBC)

Dunvegan's lawyer, Robert Noce, said a series of pictures the municipality submitted don't prove the garden centre is operating commercial landscaping on the property. Noce said the municipality failed to offer any notes accompanying the photos.

"All you have are photographs," he said. "In this case a photograph is not worth a thousand words. Because it provides no words at all."

Protests and placards

Before the hearing, protesters outside city hall spoke about how important the garden centre's corn mazes, petting zoo and other attractions are to Fort McMurray.

"Dunvegan has done so much for the community," Tom McAroe said. "So, we thought the least we can do is just show up and hold a sign for them."

Tom Mcaroe and his wife, Dana, support the garden centre and say it has done much for the community.

Kathy Beach, who was there with her daughter, said she was worried educational opportunities will disappear if the farm goes.

"We wouldn't have a farm. So our kids wouldn't know what farm animals were," Beach said. "Because there is nothing around here. This is the only farm in town."

During the hearing's public comment period, several residents spoke in support of Dunvegan Gardens.

Rick Kirschner, executive director of Fort McMurray radio station Kaos, said a group of kids saw piglets being born at the garden centre, an opportunity children won't have again if the centre closes.

"I want to speak to the fact that having a farm in Fort McMurray contributes to the quality of life here," he said.

The subdivision and development appeal board said it will issue its written decision in about a month.

Follow David Thurton, CBC's Fort McMurray correspondent, on Facebook, Twitter or contact him via email.