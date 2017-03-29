Greg Fisher was working the night shift as a hydraulic shovel operator in a Syncrude mine when under the beam of his machine's bright lights he saw one of the rarest dinosaur fossils ever discovered in North America.

"You can see the segments in it. So you knew it was bone," Fisher said. "I called the supervisor and let him know what I was seeing."

It was a plesiosaur; a carnivorous marine reptile that lived 110 million years ago.

Syncrude shovel operator Greg Fisher is one of a handful of employees who have unearthed dinosaur fossils in the company's mines. (David Thurton/ CBC)

The Royal Tyrrell Museum later confirmed that Fisher discovered the oldest and most complete cretaceous plesiosaur specimen ever found in North America.

The find was made 38 meters underground in 1994, Fisher said.

Syncrude discovered its first fossil in 1992 and has counted 10 such finds in the 25 years since. The Athabasca oilsands area was an interior sea more than 100 million years ago.

Two replicas of fossils found at Syncrude's mines are on display at Fort McMurray's Oil Sands Discovery Centre (David Thurton/ CBC)

Greg Fuhr, Syncrude's vice president of mining and extraction, said prehistoric rivers deposited dead animals and plants in the area, which decomposed and formed the oilsands.

"So, within that, obviously there's a rich history of fossils and a history to tell us about the dinosaurs," Fuhr said.

Although 10 fossils have been found in Syncrude's mines, few have been found with their heads intact like on this plesiosaur discovered in 1994. (David Thurton/ CBC)

"They are not as easy to find as some people think," Fisher said. "It's quite rare and you need the perfect environment to preserve these things properly."

A replica of Fisher's plesiosaur is on display at Fort McMurray's Oil Sands Discovery Centre.

The real fossil will be on display at the Royal Tyrrell Museum's "Grounds for Discovery" exhibit in May 2017.

Follow David Thurton, CBC's Fort McMurray correspondent, on Facebook, Twitter or contact him via email.