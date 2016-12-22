Oil sands companies have cut about 1,000 camp jobs, including 170 workers at a lodge just north of Fort McMurray, the day after Christmas, trade unions said.

"It's really cutthroat up there in the Fort McMurray area," said Doug O'Halloran, the president of United Food and Commercial Workers Canada (UFCW) Local 401.

"But it's big business — they don't have any concerns about the average worker. It's all about the profit they need to make."

UFCW, who represents the employees at Beaver River Lodge, said 170 workers are being sent home from Buffalo Métis Catering.

The union said Civeo owns the catering company through a system of ownership.

In December, the company notified employees in a letter their jobs were ending on Dec. 26th, and that's because the company found cheaper non-union contractors to do the same jobs, according to the union.

These employees, who perform duties like cleaning, cooking and laundry, were given 26 days notice.

The union said Civeo asked the employees in August to take a pay cut of about 44 per cent.

This was in spite of employees giving up increases to pay and travel allowances months before.

'Commodity prices have changed'

Civeo said in a statement it could not reach an agreement regarding needed changes to ensure its company remained viable.

"Commodity prices have changed dramatically in recent years and have had a significant impact on the businesses that Civeo serves," the statement read.

It said the company "diligently" communicated those challenges to employees and even implemented changes that would retain workers but, in the end, jobs needed to be cut to keep the lodge open.

'Financial gain for the million-dollar company'

Employees like shop steward Rob McDonnell says it's hard to remain festive when unemployment hangs over his family at Christmas time.

"To be honest, I have a Grade 10 education. Now, I am laid off my job for no apparent reason other than more financial gain for the million-dollar company that I work for," McDonnell said.

McDonnell said he made about $90,000 a year working at the Civeo camp.

O'Halloran said McDonnell joins a growing trend of unemployed oil sands support workers. The union boss said low oil prices were an excuse for companies to take advantage of labour.

The company's third-quarter 2016 results said lodge revenues increased by nearly 11 per cent because it expanded its capacity and has had higher occupancy from customers who are involved in the Fort McMurray wildfire recovery efforts.

But its mobile and open camp and manufacturing revenues have declined because of falling demand and it reduced its daily lodging rate from $112 to $100.

For the first nine months of this year, revenues were $306 million. That's down 27 per cent compared to the same quarter last year.

However, it is managing to cut its losses.

Net loss in the first nine months was down $80 million, 33 per cent a year ago.

In addition to hundreds of workers losing jobs, he said, more than five oil sands camps have closed recently.

Last week, another oil sands contractor, CEDA, locked out 15 mechanics after collective bargaining talks stalled.

The union representing workers, Teamsters Local 362, agrees oil sand companies and firms throughout Alberta are taking a tougher stand against unions — and it's tied to the tough economy.

"Collective-bargaining is almost always linked to the economy and to think it isn't it's naive," said Wayne Garner, vice-president of the union.

The UFCW is lawyering up and plans on taking Civeo to labour court on the grounds the company can't let go of workers while both sides are going through wage negotiations.

CBC News reached out to Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers about this trend and it said it did not track employment numbers for oil sands camp support staff and said no to an interview.

Fort McMurray's big oil sands operators Suncor and Syncrude either didn't respond or declined comment.