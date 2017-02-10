Days before the departure of a Fort McMurray pediatrician leaving over his frustration with staffing levels, the local hospital says it will hire more pediatricians.

The Northern Lights Health Regional Centre said it's recruiting two new pediatricians, which will bump up its ranks from four to five.

It's also recruiting an additional pediatric psychologist.

Senior operating director Al Woods said the health centre has advertised the open positions and will be interviewing candidates soon. He hopes the positions will be filled by early April.

The new pediatricians come as Dr. Ghassan Al-Naami packs up his practice this month.

Al-Naami said in an interview Wednesday he stands by the statements he made in January that the on-call paediatrician system is putting patient lives at risk.

Dr. Ghassan Al Naami is resigning from Fort McMurray's Northern Lights Regional Health Centre over fears staffing protocols may jeopardize lives. (David Thurton/CBC News)

He said he's worried with the time it takes for on-call pediatricians to arrive at the hospital during emergencies.

Al-Naami resigned from his position after repeatedly advising hospital administration to hire a full-time emergency pediatrician. The hospital told him it had no plans to do so.

Alberta Health Services said the hospital has used on-call physicians for decades and patients are not at risk. AHS said a team of doctors and specialists remains on-site until a pediatrician arrives and no patient has died or been harmed as a result of waiting for a specialist.

In a letter to the local newspaper, Fort McMurray pediatrician Dr. Vida Kazembe also disagreed with Ai-Naami saying, "When I am on-call, I know that I may need to be at the hospital immediately.

"And, if a call comes, I also know that the patient is in the wonderful hands of my emergency department colleagues until I arrive at the hospital."

Al-Naami said he wishes the best to the new recruits, but cautions the Fort McMurray hospital doesn't have a good track record of keeping new pediatricians.

"I hope that they stay," he said.

Al-Naami said he intends to fly into Fort McMurray once a month for two days to see his 500 behavioural patients, but won't stop his patients from transferring to the new behavioural pediatrician.

Staff overworked?

Al-Naami's outspoken departure inspired the creation of a Facebook group called Fort McMurray Support for Healthcare Improvement.

One of its founders, Tonia Rowe, said she's not assured her two boys are receiving the best medical care until the hospital has a full-time pediatrician for emergencies.

Tonia Rowe said she's not assured her sons are receiving the best medical care until the hospital has a full-time pediatrician for emergencies. (Courtesy of Tonia Rowe)

"The healthcare workers that we have there are very hardworking individuals but they can only do the best with what they are given," Rowe said. "They are short staffed. They're overworked. They are stretched too thin."

Rowe fears when health centres are understaffed, errors are made and patient lives are put at risk.

Fort McMurray's hospital assures patients will continue to receive the best care possible.

After Al-Naami leaves the hospital will have rotating temporary staff or locums based at the hospital hospital who will pick up the slack in the interim.

The remaining three Fort McMurray pediatricians will not have to do on-call hospital visits during that time.

