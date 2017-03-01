Eric Leduc is sporting a mullet for the month of March in the hope that more people ask him about mental health than about why he opted for the 1970s-inspired haircut.

"The whole point of this event is to bring mental illness to light," Leduc said. "It's for a great cause. So, it's a no-brainer for me."

Leduc and about 10 other men offered their heads to support the March Mullet 2017 campaign. The campaigns encourage anyone to get the retro hairstyle that's short in the front and sides and long in the back.

Eric Leduc is sporting a mullet this March to raise money and awareness about mental health and illness. (David Thurton/ CBC)

Wood Buffalo Canadian Mental Health Association head, Emma Jones, is one of the organizers of the local event. She hopes the hairdos spark conversations about mental health.

"Because there is a little bit of stigma that surrounds the haircut and because there is stigma that surrounds mental health," Jones said. "It really starts that initial conversation."

Emma Jones of the Wood Buffalo Canadian Mental Health Association, is one of the organizers of the event. She said she won't get a mullet but she hopes the hairdos spark conversations about mental health. (David Thurton/ CBC)

Jones said mental health has been an unavoidable topic for many in the last 10 months as Fort McMurray rebuilds after May's wildfire.

Over 90,000 people evacuated the city as flames consumed their communities. For many it was a traumatic scene of the sort seen only in the movies.

Jones said some still relive the trauma of that day and homeowners now face the stress of negotiating insurance policy settlements and rebuilding their homes.

"We all experienced it ourselves," Jones said. "And through the re-entry and through the rebuilding of our community there is a better understanding about mental health."

More residents seeking help after wildfire

Jones said the amount of people accessing CMHA's services has increased by about 70 per cent since the wildfire.

Alberta Health Services also saw a spike in the number of people seeking health services since the ordeal.

In August, AHS said more than 20,000 people, or 20 per cent of Fort McMurray residents who live in the city and the wider region, reached out for mental health services. More than 27,600 people have requested help since Feb. 10, AHS said in an email.

Nine players from the Fort McMurray Oil Barons hockey team lent their support to March Mullet 2017 cause; including Ryan Cox. (David Thurton/ CBC)

Nine players from the Fort McMurray Oil Barons hockey team also lent their support to the cause. The hockey team is one of five local organizations sponsoring the campaign.

Left-winger Ryan Cox said he wanted his mullet styled like Toronto Blue Jays player Josh Donaldson.

Cox did not seek help after the wildfire but he knows others are not in the same situation.

"There's a lot of people affected by mental health and especially in Fort Mac with the fire," Cox said. " It's just a really good cause."

In addition to starting conversations about mental health, the CMHA hopes the hairdos inspire people to donate to the association.

