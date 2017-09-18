A former MLA who resigned from the Progressive Conservative caucus after he was arrested in a prostitution sting is running for a council seat in Fort McMurray.
Mike Allen was arrested in a prostitution sting in Minnesota in 2013. He pleaded guilty to a misdemeanour offence and paid a $500 fine and court costs. He was then re-admitted to caucus a year later.
Allen, 55, said he has taken responsibility for his actions and believes voters have placed the scandal behind them.
"Up until the last couple of weeks, I had no intention of seeking any political office again," Allen said. "But I was certainly receiving encouragement from friends and even strangers on the street."
Allen said he wants to focus on issues like cutting municipal red tape, especially when it comes to the wildfire rebuild.
Downtown redevelopment a priority
As a business owner, Allen said he is disappointed portions of Fort McMurray's downtown are defined by parking lots. He said he wants to make downtown redevelopment a priority for his campaign.
"We need an environment that is positive and instill some economic development into the community," Allen said.
Allen served two terms as a Wood Buffalo municipal councillor starting in 2007 before making the move to provincial politics.
He lost his seat along with many other Tories after the NDP swept to power and the Wildrose Party took official opposition status after the 2015 election.
"I think this particular term is going to be a challenging one in the Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo," Allen said. "Both because of the economy and as a result of the wildfire last year. I think I still have some value to add to the table."
Municipal election day is Oct. 16. Here's the full list of candidates running for mayor, Wood Buffalo council and for school board trustees:
Mayor
Allan Grandison
Anthony (Tony) Needham
Don Scott
Allan Glenn Vinni
Councillor (Ward 1)
Mike Allen
Krista Balsom
Lance Bussieres
Adem Campbell
M. Shafiq Dogar
Hukun Hurur
Arianna Johnson
Keith McGrath
J. Paul McLeod
Phil Meagher
Verna Murphy
Jeff Peddle
Ali Syed
Councillor (Ward 2)
David Blair
Julia Cardinal
Scott Clayton Flett
John Bruce Inglis
Dan Mercredi
Claris Voyageur
Councillor (Ward 3)
Sheila Lalonde,
Brad Lucier
Councillor (Ward 4)
Jane Stroud
Kevin Tremblay
Fort McMurray Catholic School District Board of Trustees
Kirk Behrisch
Paula Janine Galenzoski
Matthew Harrison
Anthony Hoffman
Cathie Langmead
Keith McGrath
Christine Hernani Tran
Robert Yaro
Fort McMurray Public School District Board of Trustees
Angela Adams
M. Shafiq Dogar
Stephen Drover
Jonathan Lambert,
Solange Maher
Linda Mywaart
Tim O'Hara
Dan Rizzuto
Follow David Thurton, CBC's Fort McMurray correspondent, on Facebook, Twitter or contact him via email.