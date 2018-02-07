A 38-year-old Fort McMurray man found dead in a home Sunday night was the victim of a homicide, RCMP said Wednesday following an autopsy.

Officers responding to a disturbance call at 104 Loutit Road found the body of Ashley Chisholm just after 8:30 p.m.

Police are not saying how he died.

RCMP issued a Canada-wide warrant for Jared Lee White, 30, who faces a charge of second-degree murder.

White is described as five-foot-eight weighing 150 lb, with brown hair and green eyes. He has a tear-drop tattoo under his left eye and the words "game over" across the fingers of his two hands.

White is considered to be armed and dangerous and should not be approached if seen, RCMP said.