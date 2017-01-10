A Fort McMurray woman has been charged with fraud and acting as an unauthorized immigration consultant.

Charie Santos faces one charge of representing individuals applying for status in Canada without authorization under the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act, Canadian Border Services Agency said in a news release Tuesday.

It is alleged that Santos helped people with their permanent residence applications and helped individuals and businesses file Labour Market Impact Assessments.

The CBSA suspects 11 people and nine business owners "were affected by her consulting services" between June 2011 and January 2014.

Santos will make her first court appearance Tuesday in Fort McMurray provincial court.

"The CBSA takes immigration fraud very seriously and is committed to fully investigating and prosecuting those who violate our laws and seek to profit illegitimately from our immigration system," Kim Scoville, regional director general for the CBSA's Prairie region, said in the news release.

