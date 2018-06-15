Man found dead on Fort McMurray road was homicide victim, RCMP say

RCMP say a man found dead on a road in Fort McMurray this week was a victim of homicide.

The victim, whose body was found early Wednesday on an access road between Grayling Crescent and Abasand Drive, has been identified as John Bradley Healey, 36, of Fort McMurray.

An autopsy conducted in Edmonton on Friday determined the manner of death was homicide. Cpl. Teri-Ann Deobald said investigators are not revealing the cause of death at this time.

In a news release, RCMP said they don't believe the killing was a random act.

Anyone with knowledge of the incident, or who may have seen or heard anything unusual, is asked to contact Wood Buffalo RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

Police are also asking for surveillance footage of any suspicious activity recorded between midnight and 5:40 a.m. Wednesday.