Fort McMurray is on the edge of a gravel crisis according to an industry group, which could affect the pace of the wildfire rebuilds and construction within the oilsands.

Although it is often ignored, gravel is a critical commodity, Dan Fouts, chairman of the Fort McMurray Aggregate Users Group, told municipal council Tuesday night.

He said it's needed for Highway 63 expansion, supplying concrete to oilsands leases and rebuilding over 2,500 homes destroyed in the Fort McMurray wildfire.

"This crisis is going to have a negative affect on all infrastructure development in and north of Fort McMurray." said Fouts. "A crisis which could have been avoided."

Any delay transitioning to a new mine would impact building costs by 30 per cent, said Fouts. The price uncertainty, has led to some contractors considering closing up shop, he added.

The public gravel pit, Susan Lake, 85 kilometres north of Fort McMurray, has been depleted and is scheduled to close in April.

Mikisew North has been awarded the contract to manage the new gravel source at the Coffee Lake pit, 105 km north of Fort McMurray. The Fort McMurray Aggregate Users Group fears the new pit won't be ready by the time the old one closes.

'False and defamatory' statements

In a letter sent to Environment Minister Shannon Phillips in February, the group said it is "troubling" there is no "plan B" should the replacement pit not be ready. The group said it received no response to the letter and other repeated appeals for information from Phillips.

Press secretary for the minister, Matt Dykstra, did not reply to a series of questions CBC asked by email. But Dykstra did say the environment and parks ministry is aware of the concerns and is reviewing the contents of Mikisew North's plan after receiving additional information from the company.

Mikisew North declined to do an interview with CBC but in an email statement the company's marketing manager, Karli Stewart, said it did call on the Fort McMurray Aggregate Users Group to retract the "false and defamatory" statements made in its letter to the minister.

The First Nations owned company also said it has followed all provincial rules governing the development of mines.

The province is stalling business

Coun. Jeff Peddle said he was disappointed to hear about the delays. He and other councillors unanimously supported the Fort McMurray Aggregate Users Group's request for a letter of support to be sent to Minister Phillips.

Fort McMurray region Don Scott.

"For me it is frustrating because the first thing (government) can't do is stall business. And this is stalling business," Peddle said.

Mayor Don Scott said he and his council will be following up with the environment minister.

"This is critical for the region and we are going to be raising this issue," Scott said.

