Seven people are facing a total of 58 charges after $120,000 in illegal drugs and cash was seized from a Fort McMurray drug trafficking ring, police say.

Organized crime and gang enforcement officers with the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams searched five homes and eight vehicles in the northern Alberta city on Jan. 19, ALERT said in a news release Thursday.

The stash of drugs and weapons include 679 fentanyl pills, 307 grams of cocaine, a loaded 9-mm handgun, a loaded sawed-off shotgun, and a .45-calibre rifle.

Also seized were:

350 rounds of ammunition

21 MDMA pills

659 grams of marijuana

18 grams of psilocybin

70 vials of steroids

$54,445 cash proceeds of crime

Seven people from Fort McMurray were arrested and a total of 58 trafficking and weapons-related charges were laid.

ALERT said its investigation dates back to October 2016 when it learned of the gang's involvement in the local drug trade, and began using "a variety of techniques to establish the hierarchy of the group."

Investigators say they have "dismantled" the trafficking network but are asking anyone with information on gang activity in the community to contact them.