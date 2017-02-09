Seven people are facing a total of 58 charges after $120,000 in illegal drugs and cash was seized from a Fort McMurray drug trafficking ring, police say.
Organized crime and gang enforcement officers with the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams searched five homes and eight vehicles in the northern Alberta city on Jan. 19, ALERT said in a news release Thursday.
- Edmonton drug gangs wage war with increasing firepower, police say
- Cocaine, fentanyl, cash recovered in Grande Prairie drug busts
The stash of drugs and weapons include 679 fentanyl pills, 307 grams of cocaine, a loaded 9-mm handgun, a loaded sawed-off shotgun, and a .45-calibre rifle.
Also seized were:
- 350 rounds of ammunition
- 21 MDMA pills
- 659 grams of marijuana
- 18 grams of psilocybin
- 70 vials of steroids
- $54,445 cash proceeds of crime
Seven people from Fort McMurray were arrested and a total of 58 trafficking and weapons-related charges were laid.
ALERT said its investigation dates back to October 2016 when it learned of the gang's involvement in the local drug trade, and began using "a variety of techniques to establish the hierarchy of the group."
Investigators say they have "dismantled" the trafficking network but are asking anyone with information on gang activity in the community to contact them.