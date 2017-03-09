Fort McMurray is up seven new physicians, two months after a departing doctor expressed concerns with the lack of staffing.

According to Alberta Health Services, Fort McMurray residents will soon have access to the doctors which include:

Two pediatricians

One psychiatrist

Two anesthesiologists

Two general doctors

Dr. Rajeev Peeka and Dr. Ngozika Okoye boost the number of pediatricians in Fort McMurray to five, the most the city has had since 2012.

"Fort McMurray is a young, growing community that requires maternity and pediatric services to support that growth," Kevin Worry, the medical director in AHS's North Zone, said Thursday in a news release.

Both pediatricians are expected to start in the spring or summer. AHS also said it continues to recruit additional pediatricians for Fort McMurray.

In January, pediatrician Dr. Ghassan Al-Naami resigned from the hospital, citing concerns about how Fort McMurray's only hospital lacks a full-time emergency room pediatrician.

Dr. Ghassan Al Naami resigned from Fort McMurray's Northern Lights Regional Health Centre over fears staffing protocols may jeopardize lives. (David Thurton/CBC)

At the time, the hospital had a 24-hour on-call system in place, where pediatricians take turns being on-call for any overnight emergencies.

Spokesperson Kerry Williamson said despite the new hires in the pediatrics department, the Northern Lights Health Regional Centre will keep the on-call system in place.

Williamson said the system is similar to what other hospitals around the country have.

Challenge to recruit

The Northern Lights Health Regional Centre also hired Dr. Kishore Sindhi, a psychiatrist who will treat both adults and children. He's moving from New Brunswick and is expected to start mid-summer.

Two other psychiatrists are also being recruited — one who treats adults and one who treats children.

Two anesthesiologists, Dr. Danielle Joubert and Dr. Saeed Labbaf, will join staff in the fall. Labbaf was already subbing in on staff for the last couple of years.

The hospital also adds two family physicians to the fold. Dr. Tina Tom and Dr. Asra Segok will serve as general doctors who can also deliver babies. They will begin in late summer.

Worry said he's pleased to recruit the seven physicians — especially given the location of the hospital.

"It can be challenging to recruit to the more remote areas of Alberta, and that is certainly true of Fort McMurray," he said in the release.

"But we are committed to ensuring the community has the resources it needs and deserves."