Fort McMurray councillor at centre of conflict-of-interest investigation

Fort McMurray Coun. Krista Balsom vows to defend herself against allegations that she voted on budget items in which she had a financial interest.

CBC has learned Balsom is being investigated for conflict of interest.

Sources in the Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo confirmed to CBC this week that a third-party investigation is underway.

In a statement Balsom said she welcomes the scrutiny and looks forward to clearing her name at the right time.

"I support the right of every citizen no matter who, to question the government," Balsom said. "And I also support the right to due process and fairness."

Balsom owns Balsom Communications, a marketing company in Fort McMurray hired on occasion to work for the municipality and organizations funded by the municipality.

During 2018 budget deliberations in February, Balsom withdrew from voting on a funding allocation to the municipality's communications and stakeholder-relations department.

At the time, Balsom said in a Facebook post that she had recused herself as her company had a contract with the department and, after consulting the municipal legal team, it was determined she stood to gain financially.

However, Balsom later participated in votes approving annual grants to community organizations, some of which have advertisements in her company's publication, Your McMurray Magazine.

It's not clear whether voting on funding allocations for these groups is part of the investigation.

In her Wednesday statement to CBC, Balsom said she does not know the full extent of the allegations.

"I will be making a (further) statement in response to the people who have alleged that I did not sufficiently recuse myself from all requisite budget votes in the 2018 budget process when I learn of the full details and retain legal council," Balsom said.

Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo communications and stakeholder relations department declined to answer specific questions from CBC.

But spokesperson Adam Hardiman referred CBC to its whistle-blower policy and said the Calgary-based accounting firm, MNP, investigates such allegations.

Balsom was elected to her first term in 2017.

Connect with David Thurton, CBC's Fort McMurray correspondent, on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn or email him at david.thurton@cbc.ca