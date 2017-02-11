One person is dead in a collision involving six vehicles, including a semi-trailer, in Fort McMurray.

Wood Buffalo RCMP say the collision happened Saturday afternoon at Highway 63 and MacKenzie Boulevard, an intersection just south of downtown.

Police and emergency vehicles remain on scene as they continue to investigate the collision.

Traffic is currently being rerouted through the Gregoire neighbourhood, police said in a news release. The highway could be closed for several hours.

Police are asking anyone with information about the collision to contact them.