Two Fort McMurray bikers are facing weapon and drug charges after a bust targeting two outlaw motorcycle gangs operating in the northern Alberta city.

The men are members of the Fort McMurray Tribal and Syndicate gangs, which are among more than two dozen Hell's Angels support clubs operating in the province, said Cpl. Brad Lundeen with the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams.

There are five Hell's Angels chapters and two dozen support clubs throughout Alberta, said Cpl. Brad Lundeen. (CBC)

Both gangs have established chapters in Fort McMurray, Lundeen said Thursday.

The Syndicate's presence in the city dates back to 2009, while Tribal was first seen in the area in November of 2016.

"They're there to support Hell's Angels which is continually expanding. No community is immune," Lundeen said.

On Feb. 15, an ALERT team with help from RCMP searched two homes and seized:

a loaded 9-mm handgun with the serial number removed;

40 rounds of ammunition;

40 grams of cocaine;

10 grams of psilocybin mushrooms

Several Tribal vests, or cuts

A 49-year-old Tribal member and a 28-year-old Syndicate member, both from the Fort McMurray area were arrested before the search.

A 55-year-old woman, a known associate of the clubs, was also charged in the bust.

The three suspects face a range of trafficking, firearms, and possession charges.

Every bust significant

"Any time we take a firearm off the street that's significant in my opinion," said Lundeen.

"In this specific case, the firearm was loaded, it was not secured properly and the serial number was removed," he said. "It's an indicator of that criminal background with these outlaw motorcycle groups."

ALERT is asking anyone with information on the investigation to contact their gang tip line at 780-788-GANG.

"The reality is organized crime, outlaw bikers and gangs do not concern themselves with your health, well-being or safety," said RCMP Supt. Lorna Dicks.

"They exist to profit through illegal means and this comes at our expense whether directly or indirectly."

Communities suffer as a result, dealing with issues such as drug abuse, property crime and drug-related violence, she added.

"Those illegal activities are not welcome here in Fort McMurray," Dicks said. "We are committed to working closely with ALERT to disrupt and dismantle organized crime and keep this community safe."