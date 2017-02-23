Two Fort McMurray bikers are facing weapon and drug charges after a bust targeting two outlaw motorcycle gangs operating in the northern Alberta city.

The men are members of the Fort McMurray Tribal and Syndicate gangs, which are among more than two dozen Hell's Angels support clubs operating in the province, the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams said in news release.

Both gangs have established chapters in Fort McMurray, ALERT said Thursday.

The Syndicate's presence in the city dates back to 2009, while Tribal was first seen in the area in November of 2016.

On Feb. 15, an ALERT team with help from RCMP searched two homes and seized:

a loaded 9-mm handgun with the serial number removed;

40 rounds of ammunition;

40 grams of cocaine;

10 grams of psilocybin mushrooms

Several Tribal vests, or cuts

A 49-year-old Tribal member and a 28-year-old Syndicate member, both from the Fort McMurray area were arrested before the search.

A 55-year-old woman, a known associate of the clubs, was also charged in the bust.

The three suspects face a range of trafficking, firearms, and possession charges.

ALERT is asking anyone with information on the investigation to contact their gang tip line at 780-788-GANG.