As hibernation season arrives, Alberta Fish and Wildlife is reporting it captured fewer bears in Fort McMurray's urban areas than in previous years — and it might be because the forests are still recovering after the Fort McMurray wildfire.

The opposite was true a year ago, after the 2016 wildfire drove thousands of people out of Fort McMurray, leaving behind piles of rotting food garbage.

It didn't help that the wildfire emptied the city on garbage day. The stench — irresistible to black bears — lured many from the forests into urban areas.

Fast-forward a year, and the region has seen fewer human encounters with bears.

"Feast or a buffet is a great analogy because one of the reasons bears come into conflict with humans in Fort McMurray is the lack of food [in the forests]," said Dan LeGrandeur, founder of Bear Scare, a company specializing in non-lethal methods to deter bears.

"But when they have enough to eat, those conflicts become much more minimized."

Burned trees infused the soils in forests with nitrogen. As a result, the berries, grasses and roots that bears normally eat flourished.

After the wildfire evacuation, officials say bears overran the city. (Christine St-Onge/Facebook)

According to numbers from Fish and Wildlife, 34 black bears were captured between April and October this year, compared to 59 during the same time period last year.

The region averaged 44 captured bears annually over the last five years, Brendan Cox, a spokesperson with Alberta Justice, said.

Not out of the woods yet

While Fort McMurray may be experiencing a reprieve when it comes to bear encounters, LeGrandeur said it's also a catch-22 because healthy and plentiful food sources tend to mean fertile bears.

"When you have that amount of food for the bears and the bears are in great health," LeGrandeur said. "That means there's more reproduction of bears. It's very good for the population."

So, he said, Fort McMurray can expect more bears wandering into the oilsands capital in the future. But that's a while off, he said, because next year there'll still be a surplus of food in the woods to keep the bears fed, he said.

Follow David Thurton, CBC's Fort McMurray correspondent, on Facebook, Twitter or contact him via email.