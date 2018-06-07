Fort McMurray airport suing insurer for $34M over losses in wildfire
Airport authority negotiating with insurance company, spokesperson says
The Fort McMurray Airport Authority is suing its insurer for $34 million to cover losses incurred in the devastating wildfire two years ago.
A statement of claim filed by the airport on May 1 says the airport incurred $34,252,678.18 in damages and lost revenue.
The claim said airport improvement fees and terminal and landing fees are a significant source of revenue.
It also asks for legal costs and $2 million in damages.
The Fort McMurray airport was closed for more than a month to commercial aircraft during the wildfire emergency response in May 2016.
While the insurer, FM Global, has made some pay outs, it rejected the airport's proof of loss, the claim said.
All Fort McMurray wildfire insurance claims given a 'blanket' extension, Ceci saysRachel Notley threatened to change Insurance Act if Fort McMurray claim extensions weren't granted, memo says
- Two years after Fort McMurray wildfire, 900 insurance claims remain unresolved
- Fort McMurray region's mayor 'disappointed' province won't grant extension for wildfire insurance claims
The authority declined to comment on the lawsuit.
"The Fort McMurray Airport Authority is currently in negotiations with its insurance company and we hope to come to a mutually agreeable resolution," spokesperson Joanne Meredith said.
- MORE FORT McMURRAY NEWS: 'Cowardly act': Afghanistan war monument vandalized in Fort McMurray
- MORE FORT McMURRAY NEWS: Queen of the Oil Patch celebrates two-spirit Fort McMurray entrepreneur
- MORE FORT McMURRAY NEWS: No end in sight for Fort McMurray's looming gravel crisis
None of the allegations have been proven in court.
FM Global has not filed a statement of defence and it did not respond to CBC's request for comment.
Connect with David Thurton, CBC's Fort McMurray correspondent, on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn or email him at david.thurton@cbc.ca