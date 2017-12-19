As the second Christmas after the Fort McMurray wildfire approaches, fewer than 10 per cent of the homes damaged or destroyed are move-in ready, the latest numbers from the municipality show.

As of Dec. 1, 2,579 dwelling units were destroyed during the 2016 Fort McMurray wildfire, according to the Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo's website.

Of those homes that were destroyed, 253 dwelling units were ready for habitation at the beginning of the month.

When it comes to basic foundations, 1,359 units — just over half of those destroyed — have been inspected and approved.

The Hurleys are one of those lucky families who will be returning home just in time for the holidays.

On Monday Denise, her husband Edward and daughter Sarah unloaded a U-Haul truck hoping to finally move into their home after after a "very hectic" 19 months, Denise said.

They'll store their possessions in their new garage until Tuesday, when a municipal inspector visits their rebuilt two-storey house and issues a final permit giving the family clearance to spend their first night.

"I'm going to cry," Denise said. "After losing all your stuff, it's nice to come back to something really nice ... This is the best Christmas gift you can get — to move back home."

The Hurleys' subdivision of Abasand is still a construction zone. The community is filled with a mix of finished homes and open foundations.

'Still a lot of work'

Municipal spokesperson Jordan Redshaw said the rebuild has surpassed records for the city. Even in the oil boom years, Fort McMurray only counted an average of approximately 700 home starts per year, he said.

"There's been a fair amount of progress to date. We've seen a record year in terms of building overall," Redshaw said.

"But as long as there are families not back in their homes there's still a lot of work this municipality, this recovery task force and all of our partners are going to continue to do."

Redshaw said the municipality expects to see more families in their homes in 2018, adding that many are still sorting out insurance claims and making decisions about designs and builders.

Kalen Sokoloski is a contractor working on the Fort McMurray rebuild who also lost his home in the wildfire. (David Thurton/ CBC)

Contractor Kalen Sokoloski has been busy working on many of those rebuilds, including his own. His home was destroyed in the community of Saprae Creek. But this year will mark the first time he's spending Christmas back home.

"Fortunately we are in our house [and] we are going to be celebrating Christmas here," Sokoloski said. "[It's a] terrific feeling."

