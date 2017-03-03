The federal government is investing nearly $48 million in the expansion of Fort Edmonton Park.

The money, announced by Infrastructure Minister Amarjeet Sohi at a public ceremony on Friday, will help fund a number of exhibits that are part of a new master plan for the museum, first announced in 2010.

An interpretive centre that showcases the region's rich Indigenous history will be expanded with camps, trails, classrooms and an outdoor amphitheatre wrapped around a man-made pond.

The "Indigenous People's Experience," which will be built on undeveloped land near the old fort, will be the most expensive new exhibit, at cost of $42 million.

The park's 1920s themed "Johnny J Jones Midway" will also be expanded with new attractions, including a maze, a roller coaster and a cookhouse tent that turns into a 200 seat revue theatre. The funds will also support the creation of a new admissions area, with kiosks and gift shops for visitors.

Showcasing the region's history in new ways is important, said Sohi, who announced the funds in partnership with his provincial counterpart Brian Mason, Edmonton mayor Don Iveson, park officials and local indigenous leaders.

"Cultural institutions like this incredible living museum bring people together, sparking curiosity, encouraging tourism and connecting community members," Sohi said in a statement.

"This funding will support Fort Edmonton Park in celebrating this city — and Canada's — diverse heritage and creativity, including the experiences of local First Nations and Métis people.

'The stories that bind us as a community'

The federal government previously allocated $500,000 to the project, money that came from their centennial Canada 150 Fund. The Alberta government has already committed $33.5 million through its 2016 capital plan.

The entire project has a price tag of approximately $160 million. As part of that, the City of Edmonton has committed $70 million towards upgrading the park's aging underground utilities installed nearly 60 years ago.

"Preserving our history serves all citizens, understanding where we came from — hardships endured, challenges met, victories celebrated and even defeats suffered — is important because these are the stories that bind us as a community," said Bill Demchuk, executive director of the Fort Edmonton Management Company.

"With the generous support of the federal government, as well as the province and the city, we are thrilled to be able to enrich the visitor experience at Fort Edmonton Park."

Construction is expected to start in the fall of 2017 and be completed in time for visitors to get their first glimpse of the new exhibits in the spring of 2020.