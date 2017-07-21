The Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo is warning the public after five campers were forced to spend a night in the northern Alberta bush without food and water when a road washed out earlier this week.

Andy Chaschin called it the worst experience of his life.

Chaschin and the others were retrieving a quad and two dirt bikes Monday from a camp outing over the weekend.

On their way they noticed a creek at the 48-kilometre marker on the Fort Chipewyan winter road flooding the road surface.

The road was still passable, but by the time the group returned in the evening, the entire road was gone.

"It was completely gone, there was no way around it," Chaschin said.

They were forced to climb a tree to get cell service to call for help.

Chaschin said they made contact with the municipality and were told emergency services could not rescue them.

"We had to spend the night there. No food. No water," Chaschin said.

When a side-by-side recreational vehicle arrived the next day, the group cut logs to make a bridge across the raging culvert.

Use at your own risk

The Wood Buffalo municipality said Friday it received no 911 calls or requests Monday.

In a press release Wednesday, the municipality urged backcountry users to be careful.

Chaschin said he has learned from this experience, but the nightmare won't keep him or the four others away from the outdoors.

"Next time I will be extremely more prepared. More food. More water. Prepared to camp out for a week if you are going for two days. Prepare longer."

