A former Stony Plain RCMP constable is alleged to have repeatedly vandalized the home of one woman and damaged a vehicle owned by another while he was employed by the force.

"Both women had been involved in prior relationships" with him, the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team said in a news release Thursday.

ASIRT laid six criminal charges against the man after his latest arrest on Thursday.

Last October, one day after resigning from the force, the nine-year RCMP veteran was arrested and charged with four other criminal offences.

The new charges include separate counts of criminal harassment and mischief "in relation to repeated acts of vandalism to the home of one woman."

The former Mountie also faces one mischief count related to damage done to the second woman's vehicle.

He is also charged with fraud over $5,000, obtaining by false pretense and uttering a forged document, RCMP confirmed in a separate news release. ASIRT said those offences relate to an application for RCMP relocation benefits.

Last October, he was charged with four other criminal offences including insurance fraud, theft and forgery after an investigation that had been initiated in February 2016. The officer was suspended from active duty Feb. 19, 2016.

He had been working out of the Enoch/Spruce Grove/Stony Plain detachment since 2012. Before that, he was posted to the Slave Lake detachment from 2007 to 2011.

Based on additional information obtained during the original investigation, ASIRT executive director Susan Hughson launched a separate probe into other potential offences "that would have been committed while [the accused] was still employed as an RCMP officer," ASIRT said in its Thursday release.

ASIRT said it will not release any other information about the alleged offences as the matter is now before the courts.

The former officer has been released on an undertaking with conditions. He is to appear in Stony Plain provincial court on July 19.