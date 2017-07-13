Edmonton Oilers defenceman Andrew Ference is retiring after 16 seasons in the National Hockey League.

In a news release Thursday, Ference said he regrets not being able to properly thank the hundreds of people who helped him to play in the NHL.

"No one gets here on their own, especially average-sized guys with average skills," he said.

Ference said his wife, Krista Bradford, and daughters Ava and Stella deserve a proper thanks and his infinite gratitude.

"They tended my broken bones and bruised ego more times than I can count and gave me unending love and support even when I missed a Christmas concert for a road trip," he said.

Ference is well-respected in Edmonton for his off-ice work supporting various causes, including the LGBTQ community and environmental issues.

Proud of work in community

"My parents and sister didn't teach me a lick about skating or shooting, but they did teach me a ton about life off of the ice," he said.

"Because of their lessons, I leave the game having a lot of pride in what I accomplished away from the rink in the great communities where I played."

Ference, 38, spent the past four seasons with the Edmonton Oilers, serving as captain from 2013 until 2015.

He has not played due to injuries in nearly two years, undergoing season-ending hip surgery after playing in just six games of the 2015–16 season.

Ference, who is from Sherwood Park, played junior hockey in the Western Hockey League with the Portland Winterhawks, leading the team to a Memorial Cup championship in 1998.

He was selected by the Pittsburgh Penguins in the eighth round in the 1997 NHL entry draft and played in Pittsburgh, Calgary and Boston before coming to Edmonton.

He was part of the Bruins' Stanley Cup-winning team in 2011.

Ference also represented Canada at the 1999 World Junior Hockey Championship.