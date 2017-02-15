The Los Angeles Police Department has confirmed that former Edmonton Oilers player Mike Comrie is being investigated for an alleged sexual battery.

The media relations person who confirmed the investigation provided no other details.

Under California laws, sexual battery involves a person touching "an intimate part of another person" without their consent.

Comrie, 36, is from Edmonton. An Oilers draft pick, he played for the team between 2000 and 2003 before being dealt to the Philadelphia Flyers.

He went on to play for the Coyotes, Islanders and Senators before returning to the Oilers in 2009.

He played his final season in Pittsburgh before retiring in 2012.

Comrie's family founded the Edmonton-based Brick furniture company which was sold to rival Leon's Furniture in 2012 for $700 million.

He has a son with actress and singer Hilary Duff. The two were married in 2010 before separating in 2014. Their divorce was finalized one year ago.