Three-term city councillor and longtime CBC broadcaster Larry Langley, 83, has died.

"Larry was the consummate gentlemen," said former city councillor Kim Krushell. "He was the nicest man you'd ever meet. He cared deeply about people and he could relate to people in very different ways."

Langley was born in Saskatoon, Sask., and started his broadcast career in 1956. He worked at CBC Radio and TV in Edmonton for 28 years, retiring in 1993.

Langley signs off after a newscast. (CBC)

When Langley ran successfully for Edmonton city council in 1995, Krushell became his longtime executive assistant. She was encouraged by Langley to run herself for council when he retired in 2004.

"He was my mentor," said Krushell, who referred to Langley as Bossman. "He would encourage people around him to be their best."

Langley was the councillor who would always try to bring people together in making decisions, she said.

"One of the things that Larry always valued was that you treat the janitor better than the CEO. He always knew the janitors' names at city hall.

"He was the kind of guy who would talk to anybody. It didn't matter who you were."

Langley always had a joke or a story to tell, she said.

Even long after he retired and was ailing, he loved to hear the latest news and gossip from city hall, said Krushell who last saw Langley about three weeks ago.

"He loved politics, loved the City of Edmonton.

"He was a special man. He'll be missed."

Langley died Tuesday morning and is survived by his wife, four children and seven grandchildren.