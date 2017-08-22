Dastardly duffers using a Fort Saskatchewan street as their personal golf range are driving police to distraction.

Since May, golf balls have been repeatedly whacked or thrown into a cul-de-sac in the area of 94th Avenue and 80th Street, RCMP said in a news release Tuesday.

Houses and vehicles have been damaged in the crossfire, and police said they're concerned someone might get hit by an errant ball.

The bombardment has continued throughout the summer, police said.

The cul-de-sac is the only area being hit, and investigators think it is "being targeted for some reason."

Police are asking for the public's assistance in tracking down the culprits.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Fort Saskatchewan RCMP or Crime Stoppers.