Portia Clark is preparing to trade in her microphone for a microscope for a science-fuelled adventure.

CBC Edmonton's afternoon show host and her crew will leave the studio behind for a live broadcast at the Telus World of Science Edmonton.

The program will be broadcast live from the Inglewood neighbourhood landmark on Friday, March 3, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Everyone is invited.

Take a trip down a vertigo-inducing zip line in the company of some angry birds, charge your cellphone on a machine that harnesses the power of dance, or devour some freshly churned ice cream made with liquid nitrogen.

Listeners will get a chance to meet a roster of fascinating guests, including a walking and talking robot, and the centre's resident animals, including sugar gliders, snakes and iguanas.

For the love of science, come join the show.