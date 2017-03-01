Portia Clark is preparing to trade in her microphone for a microscope for a science-fuelled adventure.
CBC Edmonton's afternoon show host and her crew will leave the studio behind for a live broadcast at the Telus World of Science Edmonton.
The program will be broadcast live from the Inglewood neighbourhood landmark on Friday, March 3, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Everyone is invited.
Take a trip down a vertigo-inducing zip line in the company of some angry birds, charge your cellphone on a machine that harnesses the power of dance, or devour some freshly churned ice cream made with liquid nitrogen.
Listeners will get a chance to meet a roster of fascinating guests, including a walking and talking robot, and the centre's resident animals, including sugar gliders, snakes and iguanas.
For the love of science, come join the show.
- Where: Telus World of Science - Edmonton, 11211 142 St NW
- When: Friday, March 3, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- What: Science, robots, research, wild critters and more