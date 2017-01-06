As the January blues sets in for many people following the Christmas season, for some in our city the celebrations are about to begin.

Orthodox Christians in several countries follow the Julian calendar, so they mark Christmas Day on Jan. 7.

It's Ukrainian tradition to celebrate with a great feast on Christmas Eve, and Daria Polianska plans to do just that.

She moved to Edmonton from Ukraine three years ago.

"I was joking when I first came, that I knew more Ukrainians in Canada than I knew in Ukraine," Polianska said on CBC Radio's Edmonton AM. "And I am actually thrilled about the Ukrainian community here.

"It melts my heart sometimes how people are dedicated to preserving the tradition, and I feel like I also need to keep up with that and make sure that I celebrate, and support the spirit."

This year, Polianska will introduce her Canadian friends to the traditions she grew up with back home.

Kutia is a traditional dish made from raisins, walnuts, poppy seeds and honey. (Daria Polianska )

"I always celebrated it with my grandparents, and they would tell me the story that when the first star appears in the sky in the evening of Christmas Eve, then we should start the dinner.

"Then my grandma would prepare 12 dishes for Christmas."

The family would always start with kutia, she said.

"It's a traditional Ukrainian, very symbolic dish," said Polianska. "You are suppose to start with three spoons of kutia, to symbolize trinity, and the sweetness of life, and prosperity."

Polianska hopes to make all 12 dishes herself this year.

Her boyfriend, Rahul Patel, has tried to learn all he can about her traditions.

"I'm from India," Patel said, "so we are in the spirit of celebrating all the festivals that we can. And just learning all these new things, because I just learned about the kutia last night and the traditional drink."

While Polianska won't spend Christmas with her family this year, but they will be with her.

"I have this beautiful tradition that I maintain from my grandparents, and keep it as memory. To light a candle and put it in the window to invite the spirits of the ancestors to the house."