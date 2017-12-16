Roger Cyre is looking for work.

"I'm switching careers," said the journeyman carpenter. "I'm leaving construction and trying to go to something different."

But the search is proving a challenge.

"I've been sending out a lot of resumes, but I'm not having a lot of luck," the 61-year-old admits.

The new program is housed in the Edmonton's Food Bank annex building. (Adrienne Lamb/CBC)

Cyre recently learned about Edmonton's Food Bank's new program, Beyond Food, which helps people like him with job hunting, resume writing, budgeting, even training that will lead to tickets in food safety or construction safety.

Six local agencies provide staff for the drop-in service which operates from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Annex Building, 11434 120th St., two doors down from the food bank itself.

'I have all the help that I need'3:04

"A lot of people need help updating and preparing their resume," said program coordinator David Berger. "Some folks need help looking for a job I think one of the big attractions is we can help people get their safety tickets for free."

Berger believes 70 per cent of food bank clients are not connected to any other social services in the city and that their organization is a trusted place where people can turn.

Sharlene Kasokeo is using the program to hone her computer and filing skills. (Adrienne Lamb/CBC)

"I think that everybody knows at the food bank you just get what you need. We don't make any judgment about people," said Berger, who noted the program is open to all Edmontonians not just food bank clients.

Trust is one of the reasons Sharlene Kasokeo takes the bus across town from her home in Mill Woods to brush up on her keyboarding and filing skills.

The 38-year-old mother of four wants to be a receptionist and she believes Beyond Food is helping.

"I enjoy coming here. I come in and I have all the help that I need. There's no waiting, they take their time with me and I'm learning lots," Kasokeo said.

After being out of work for more than a year Kasokeo is now excited about the future.

Roger Cyre brushes up his resume as he continues his search for work in Edmonton. (Adrienne Lamb/CBC)

Cyre feels the same.

"Hopefully I'll be better prepared when an opportunity comes knocking."

