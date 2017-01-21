Fog was making for tricky driving conditions on Edmonton streets Saturday morning.

Visibility was low because of the fog, with several collision being reported around the city, police said.

The Anthony Henday was closed eastbound and westbound from Manning Drive to 97 Street.

Police said there were several serious collisions on the highway, including one at 66th Street involving two semi-tractor trailers and two vehicles. Injuries were not known.

Motorists were urged to use caution and have their headlights on.

Leduc RCMP were also reporting a serious collision on Highway 2A at Township Road 490.

Environment Canada has issued a fog advisory for Edmonton and a number of areas in east and central Alberta.