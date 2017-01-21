Fog created low visibility and tricky driving conditions on Edmonton streets Saturday morning with collisions reported around the city, several on the Anthony Henday.

The eastbound lanes of the Henday reopened to traffic at about 11:30 a.m. after a full closure earlier in the morning.

The eastbound and westbound lanes of the Henday were closed from Manning Drive to 97th Street while police dealt with a collision at 66th Street involving two semi-tractor trailers and two vehicles. Injuries were not known.

Fog advisory remained in effect for Edmonton and central Alberta on Saturday. (Zoe Todd/CBC)

Motorists were urged to use caution and keep their headlights on.

Leduc RCMP were also reporting a serious collision on Highway 2A at Township Road 490.

Environment Canada has issued a fog advisory for Edmonton and a number of areas in east and central Alberta.

Flights from the Edmonton International Airport were also delayed because of fog on Saturday, an EIA spokesperson, Traci Bednard, confirmed.