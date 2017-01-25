Dense fog blanketed the city Wednesday morning, affecting visibility on major highways in the Edmonton area.

Environment Canada issued a fog advisory Wednesday for Edmonton, St. Albert, and Sherwood Park.

Major highways affected by the fog include sections of Highway 2 north of Leduc, sections of Highway 16 between Edmonton and Lloydminster, and the southern sections of Highway 63.

Visibility is expected to be close to zero, and drivers are asked to be cautious on the roads.

Environment Canada said road conditions should improve later this morning.

A fog advisory was also issued for areas surrounding Edmonton: from Westlock south to Leduc, and communities east towards the Saskatchewan border.

Fog caused havoc on streets in the Edmonton area over the weekend.

Edmonton police reported 19 hit and run collisions and six collisions involving injuries related to the foggy conditions on Saturday. The fog also delayed flight from the Edmonton International Airport.

One man was killed in a four-car collision near Boyle, Alta. on Saturday morning. Thick fog was reported in the area at the time of the collision.

Another motorist was killed two hours later in a two-vehicle collision east of Boyle, as fog continued to linger in the area.