The Flying Canoe Volant festival paddles into Mill Creek Ravine and La Cité Francophone this weekend.

You might want to carve out some time to head down to Ice on Whyte. It wraps up this weekend.

After some back and forth with the city over the lease, the Edmonton Ski Club once again opens for business this Saturday with hours Thursday to Saturday to the end of March.

It's lights, canoe, action for an event inspired by the legend of the flying canoe and French Canadian and Indigenous traditions. (CBC)

Expect a dazzling display of hockey skills on the ice of Rogers Place 1 p.m. Saturday for the annual Oilers Skill Competition.

Love and laughs on the high seas are part of Edmonton Opera's production of HMS Pinafore sailing into the Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium with performances on Feb. 3, 6 and 9.

Best known for Walking in Memphis, singer-songwriter Marc Cohn is playing Festival Place Friday night as part of a 25th anniversary of his platinum-selling debut record.

Tetsuro Shigematsu takes to the stage of The Club at the Citadel Theatre to dazzle in his one-man show. (Citadel Theatre)

A Lunar New Year Extravaganza unfolds this weekend at the Ice Palace in West Edmonton Mall.

The Empire of the Son, a one-man show by former CBC broadcaster Tetsuro Shigematsu, is on from now until Feb. 18 at The Club at the Citadel Theatre.

The world premiere of the comedy Slumberland Motel is on at the Varscona Theatre until Sunday. Two down-on-their-luck vacuum-cleaner salesmen, Ed and Edward, get a visit from a mysterious woman who transforms their world.

Full moon and new moon snowshoe tours tromp their way through Elk Island National Park with sessions at 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. Saturday.

The breathtaking natural setting of Elk Island National Park is the backdrop for a lesson in the moon. (Adrienne Lamb/CBC)

Looking to catch a movie? Metro Cinema is offering Canada's Top Ten Film Festival at the Garneau Theatre until Sunday.

The multidisciplinary Rubaboo Arts Festival is on until until Sunday at various venues throughout Edmonton.

Edmontonians continuing to flock, even in the cold, to that towering ice castle in Hawrelak Park, complete with a throne room, waterfall and ice maze. The castle should last until March.

Marc Cohn and special guest The Blind Boys of Alabama stop in Sherwood Park for a gig Friday night at Festival Place. (Festival Place)

Over at the Alberta Craft Council, a free show by Allison Tunis called Acceptable Bodies. You can catch it until Feb. 24.

Swing and Skate continues Sundays in February from 1 to 4 p.m. Dance to live music indoors, then skate at the city hall rink.

T​elus World of Science showcases a warmer climate with the feature Amazon Adventure playing at the IMAX.

You can slide into the Muttart Conservatory in the Edmonton River Valley for a show called From Asia with Love celebrating orchids, azaleas, citrus and bamboo and many other plants significant to cultures across Asia until March.

