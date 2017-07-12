The first time Janis Irwin came across flyers denouncing homosexuality posted in Edmonton bus shelters, she ripped them down.

"The first time, it was just like, 'Really? This is happening in Edmonton?' " said Irwin.

At the beginning of June, she went east along 118th Avenue toward Abbottsfield, removing dozens of flyers that had been posted inside bus shelters.

On Tuesday, Irwin found herself removing the flyers yet again, this time closer to downtown along 97th Street.

"It's frustrating because people will say this is not a big deal, this is a somebody needing help kind of thing," Irwin said Wednesday.

"But if I'm a young person who's catching the bus and perhaps I'm struggling with my sexual identity and I come across a message like this, what message does it send?"

Church upset by association

The flyers have become increasingly aggressive, Irwin said. They warn that "Canada will be punished for the sin of homosexuality."

One new line says: "Don't be a fool! Why die before your time?"

Contact information for various Edmonton churches has also been added.

CBC News tried to contact three of the churches and spoke to the pastor at one of them.

"Don't be a fool!" Ugh. These anti-LGBTQ pamphlets are posted again on bus shelters in north/central Edmonton. Tear 'em down, friends. #yeg pic.twitter.com/iGCqc5No2E — @JanisIrwin

Phil Kniesel, pastor at Mill Woods Assembly, said the flyers "definitely have no affiliation with our church.

"It makes me feel sad because we're a movement that is based on love, God's love, Christ's love, and this doesn't represent that," Kniesel said.

"We believe that everyone is valued and loved by God and that is part of what we want to see happen in our city."

The Mill Woods Assembly service times listed on the flyer are incorrect, said Kniesel.

He has seen a picture on social media but hasn't come across the flyers himself.

"I would be taking them down," he said.

'This is not our city'

Irwin said it's reassuring, but not surprising, to hear that from the church.

The original flyers had contact information for a pastor. Irwin said that pastor was shocked to receive her call and knew nothing about the flyers.

"It just really showed that this is not our city. It's some very small minority that's spreading hate," she said.

She reported the flyers to Edmonton police in June.

Police spokesperson Scott Pattison said the flyers don't constitute a hate crime, but rather a hate incident.

"No criminal offence has occurred, despite the offensive nature of the content of the flyers," Pattison said in an email.

Irwin, who identifies as a gay woman, said the issue is the message.

"It's a hurtful one," she said. "Even if it's not a hate crime by the definition, it's still a hateful message and it's not warranted in our society today."

Irwin said she only had time on Tuesday night to tear down three posters. She suspects there are more.

"We have a really good city overall, and people don't tolerate this kind of hate," she said.

"I know folks will, as they see them, take them down."