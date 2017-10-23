Alberta Health Services is urging people to get the flu shot at the beginning of a season it says is already seeing cases of influenza.

Starting Monday, Edmontonians six months of age and older can get the shot free of charge at public immunization clinics, doctors' offices and pharmacies around the province, AHS said.

"We have seen cases and outbreaks of influenza already," Dr. Albert de Villiers, AHS medical officer of health said. "You may be healthy now but without immunization, everyone is at risk.

"Prevention is your only protection."

However, Alberta Health is not offering the nasal spray to kids between two and 17 years old.

Alberta Health's website states that in 2016, Canada's National Advisory Committee on Immunization concluded that FluMist and injectable vaccines are equally safe and effective for children.

Some pharmacists may offer FluMist to Albertans at a cost, it added.

Last year, 40 per cent of Albertans were immunized for influenza, but de Villiers said the vaccination lasts only one season.

First day of #influenza immunization clinics and Health Minister @shoffmanAB is in east #yeg to get immunized. #fluchamp #fightflu pic.twitter.com/a3xui0iUVO — @AHS_YEGZone

More than 1,600 Albertans were hospitalized and 64 Albertans died from influenza last season.

Some people are more susceptible to severe complications from influenza, but he said no one is immune to the virus.

"Influenza does not discriminate," de Villiers said.

Residents can search for local clinics on the AHS website or call Health Link at 811.