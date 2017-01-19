Flooding due to a sprinkler malfunction forced four patients to be moved Wednesday night at the University of Alberta Hospital.

"We apologize for any upset this may cause to patients and their families," Alberta Health Services wrote in a statement Thursday. "Our care teams worked hard to ensure our patients were as safe and comfortable as possible during this move."

An intensive care unit experienced water damage. But AHS said the malfunction was caught early and a cleanup has already concluded.

A remediation team is expected to finish repair work by Monday and patients will be back in their rooms in the next few days, said AHS.

Cost of the damages is not yet known.