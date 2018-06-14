Some residents can return home in flooded Slave Lake region

Some residents forced out by flooding in the Slave Lake region can now return to their homes.

However, the state of local emergency declared Tuesday in the Municipal District of Lesser Slave River remains in effect.

People who left Eating Creek, just east of the town of Slave Lake, were allowed to return home Wednesday night, but officials advised them to use caution.

Officials warn the access road into the community is damaged, rough and in poor condition.

People living in Marten Beach, a hamlet on the northeast shore of Lesser Slave Lake, were advised to stay out of the hamlet due to pools of low-lying water that officials deem a threat to public safety, the provincial alert website stated.

Crews are on site working to pump out the floodwater, the M.D. of Lesser Slave River said on its website.

The municipal district is finalizing plans for re-entry, it stated.

A section of Highway 88 leading to Marten Beach remains washed out and closed.

"Action is taking place on site by Alberta Transportation to restore the highway," the website stated.

Residents displaced due to flooding are advised to check in at the reception centre at the M.D. administration office in Slave Lake.