Five people, including two young children, were killed late Monday in a highway crash near Hardisty, Alta.

The two-vehicle collision on Highway 13 at Range Road 92, southeast of Hardisty, happened at 7 p.m Monday.

All five occupants of the two vehicles were pronounced dead at the scene, RCMP said in a news release Tuesday.

Four of the victims were from the village of Amisk, 24 kilometres southeast of Hardisty.

Longtime Amisk resident Don Anholt said the victims were well known in the small town.



"We only have about 200 people in town and all of the victims lived right in the town of Amisk," Anholt said.

"It's not outsiders, it was all locals in a small community.

"Everybody's just kind of finding out, and nobody knows what to think or what to say, and [everybody wants] answers about what happened."

Police said a westbound SUV carrying a lone occupant crossed the centre line and collided head-on with an eastbound car carrying four occupants, RCMP said.

The SUV caught on fire and went into the ditch. Firefighters put out the blaze.

No further information is available about the driver of the SUV.

The eastbound car was driven by a 52-year-old man. His passengers were a 44-year-old woman and two children, ages 12 and nine, police said.

"Our thoughts are with the family members of the deceased, and the community of Amisk during this extremely difficult time," said RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Ronald Bumbry.

RCMP continue to investigate. Killam RCMP victim services attended the scene and continue to assist, police said in a news release.

Road and weather conditions do not appear to have been factors, the release said.

Traffic on Highway 13 was rerouted after the crash but the highway has since reopened.

Hardisty is 200 km southeast of Edmonton.