5 dead in 2-vehicle collision south of Millet

Wetaskiwin RCMP are investigating a two-vehicle collision that killed five people Tuesday afternoon.

The collision happened at 4:15 p.m. approximately five kilometres south of Millet, Alta.The five people who died were all in the same vehicle.

Four people were pronounced dead at the scene while another was brought to hospital but later died.

RCMP cannot confirm the identities of the victims or if the victims were related.

The driver of the other vehicle suffered minor injuries and is being treated in hospital.

The two vehicles involved were a Pontiac Sunfire and an SUV, said RCMP Cost. Patrick Lambert.

RCMP said Highway 2A at Township Road 472 re-opened around 8:45 p.m.

Lambert said the investigation is in its early stages and is ongoing.