Man, 27, charged with first-degree murder of woman on Fishing Lake Métis Settlement

A 27-year-old man has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of a woman found on the Fishing Lake Métis Settlement Saturday.

Elk Point RCMP responded to shots fired at a home in the community, more than three hours east of Edmonton, around 12 p.m. Saturday. They found a woman dead from gunshot wounds.

Within hours, police arrested a man and charged him with first-degree murder. He's scheduled to appear in St. Paul provincial court on May 31.

RCMP are not releasing the name of the victim.