Skip to Main Content
Man, 27, charged with first-degree murder of woman on Fishing Lake Métis Settlement

Notifications

New

Man, 27, charged with first-degree murder of woman on Fishing Lake Métis Settlement

Elk Point RCMP responded to shots fired at a home in the community, more than three hours east of Edmonton, around 12 p.m. Saturday.

The woman was shot and killed; a man was charged within hours of police response

CBC News ·

A 27-year-old man has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of a woman found on the Fishing Lake Métis Settlement Saturday.

Elk Point RCMP responded to shots fired at a home in the community, more than three hours east of Edmonton, around 12 p.m. Saturday. They found a woman dead from gunshot wounds.

Within hours, police arrested a man and charged him with first-degree murder. He's scheduled to appear in St. Paul provincial court on May 31.

RCMP are not releasing the name of the victim.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us