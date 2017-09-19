Edmonton saw its first snowfall of the season late Tuesday morning.

A heavy rain turned into flakes of the white stuff shortly before noon, bringing a chill to the capital region.

A light dusting of snow has begun accumulating, making some streets slick with sleet.

Rain mixed with snow is expected for the remainder of the day, according to the latest forecast from Environment Canada. Between 10 to 20 millimetres of precipitation is expected, with two centimetres of snow expected to fall in some areas of the city.

Can someone please talk to Mo Nature, right now! ❄️❄️❄️#yegwx #snow pic.twitter.com/FXSB6el6fu — @FabChanner

Some communities bordering Edmonton, including Nisku and Devon, were hit hard by the sudden onslaught of wintry weather.

Throngs of Edmontonians took to social media to express their feelings. And while many were sad to see the final warmth of summer evaporate, others were keen to mark the arrival of Alberta's longest season.

If the icy weather seems like it's here to stay, don't despair.

The snow should be gone by the weekend, when Environment Canada said temperatures are expected to climb to 15 C.