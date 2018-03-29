First Nations, Métis want more from Alberta for renewable energy projects

First Nations and Métis governments across Alberta are presenting a united front to the provincial government, asking for a greater commitment to ensuring Indigenous communities are involved in renewable energy projects.

About 70 leaders from Treaty 6, 7 and 8 , the Métis Settlements General Council and the Métis Nation of Alberta met at an Edmonton hotel this week to develop an Indigenous-led framework under the government's Indigenous Climate Leadership Initiative.

They want to be active and equal participants in efforts to avoid the environmental degradation that's happened on traditional lands as a result of past energy projects.

They said it's the first time in more than 35 years that such a large group of First Nations and Métis leaders have come together on an issue.

"It's the protection of the environment for the future generations," said Crystal Lameman, environment and climate policy analyst for the Confederacy of Treaty Six First Nations.

"The discussions that are happening here are policy-related, but those policies, regardless of if they are energy-related or not, if they're economics-related or not, the protection and preservation of the environment needs to be at the forefront."

Investment questioned

The Alberta government has announced $151 million — about 2.8 per cent — of projected carbon levy revenues will be allocated to Indigenous communities over the next three years. Indigenous Relations Minister Richard Feehan said groups will be free to decide what works best when putting the grant money to use.

The government is also requiring Indigenous equity investment from proponents in its second round of bids to build renewable energy projects. Each bid will have a minimum Indigenous equity component, which can include an ownership stake in the project or a land-use agreement between the company and the community.

Though the size of the equity component isn't yet determined, it's recommended to be 15 to 25 per cent, according to an official with the Alberta Electric System Operator.

The province is targeting projects producing 300 megawatts of electricity in a program designed to boost the economy and training of Indigenous people.

Leaders agreed Wednesday that 2.8 per cent of carbon levy revenue won't be sufficient for Indigenous communities to take part. They also pointed out that the share of revenue doesn't measure up to the proportion of Indigenous people in Alberta. Census figures show Indigenous people make up about 6.5 per cent of Alberta's population.

"How do you make anything with that? There's not enough money to do anything," said Darren Calliou, vice-president of the Métis Settlements General Council.

Darren Calliou, of the Fishing Lake Métis Settlement, is the vice-president of the Métis Settlements General Council. (Roberta Bell/CBC)

"So now your projects are two megawatts, one megawatt, 10 megawatts," Calliou said, noting he knows some communities that could be ready for 200 megawatts of renewable electricity, but none that could handle more.

Protecting the environment

The province plans to announce the winning bidders for the second and third rounds of the renewable energy program by the end of 2018.

"Nobody's ready," Calliou said.

Indigenous leaders are concerned they could once again be left out of developments in the energy sector..

"The plants and stuff for our medicines, where we know where they are, we have to try to keep industry out of there as much as possible," Calliou said.

"We only have so much land set aside for us," he said. "When industry comes in and they're spilling oil everywhere and brine water, it doesn't help our environment in our communities."

That Feehan attended the conference Thursday gave some a sense of optimism.

"As Indigenous peoples, this is brand new for us, to have a government that wants to work with us," Lameman said.

Crystal Lameman, of Beaver Lake Cree Nation, is the environment and climate policy analyst for the Confederacy of Treaty Six First Nations. (Laurie Buffalo)

"I'm optimistic because we have to be. We have no other choice," she said.

Feehan declined an interview with CBC News, but in a statement said he looks forward to hearing the results of the summit.

