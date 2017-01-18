Edmonton's Fire Cadet training program has graduated its first female cadets.

Three young women spent the last 18 months learning what it takes to be a firefighter.

Karli Cameron, 16, has firefighting in her genes. She has family members with the department, and knew she wanted to pursue it.

"The biggest part was, I wanted to prepare for an actual career in firefighting," she said. "It's something I'm really interested in, and my family pushed me to do it.

"And it was totally worth it."

Karli Cameron says joining the cadets reaffirmed her desire to become a firefighter. (Karli Cameron)

Turns out Cameron had a knack for it; she graduated at the top of her 17-member class.

For her, personal growth was the most rewarding aspect.

"I've pulled a total 180, I am so much more confident," Cameron said on CBC Radio's Radio Active.

This is the second graduating class of the Edmonton Fire Cadet program.

It's designed for high school students from different backgrounds to learn about the Edmonton Fire Department, and what it takes to be a firefighter.

Cadets take part in physical and practical training, such as search and rescue, repelling buildings, and fighting real fires in controlled settings.

"I think what [the program] gave me is, it puts things into perspective," said Cameron. "Now I look back and think I did those crazy things, so now I can tackle anything that my life throws at me."

Autumn Fjeldberg says the program made her a stronger, more confident person. (Autumn Fjeldberg)

Autumn Fjeldberg is a self-professed "art kid," but when she saw the poster she decided to sign up.

"I kind of just had a passion, I just really wanted to help people."

Throughout the program, Fjeldberg, 18, said she grew in a number of ways.

"I went into it as a shy, very reserved person, and came out of it totally confident in myself and stronger in general," she said.

"Your teammates and instructors just push you to do things that you didn't believe you could do, but you actually could do. They definitely taught me that you are capable of more than you think you are."

The class of 17 included the first three females to graduate from the program. (Autumn Fjeldberg)

Both graduates plan to pursue university degrees, then work towards joining Edmonton Fire Rescue.

Cameron said her work in the program convinced her she could do it.

"We had a couple of guys that decided it wasn't for them, three guys dropped out over the course of a year and a half.

"But honestly, for me it really solidified the fact that I can do this, and I really want to."

Fjeldberg credits her female teammates with getting her through.

"We kind of all grew close together, because we realized we were paving the path for girls, and we kind of needed to do that together."