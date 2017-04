Black smoke billowing from the river valley near Nellie McClung Park alerted firefighters to a homeless camp, where a fire had spun out of control.

Fire crews contained the fire shortly after 10 a.m. Wednesday

Debris and propane tanks were found at the scene, so hazmat crews were called out as well.

A woman was treated by paramedics as a precaution.

Nellie McClung Park is north of Saskatchewan Drive along the south shore of the North Saskatchewan River.